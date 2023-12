The Bigg Boss 17's latest episode concluded a couple of minutes ago. The Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was a full-on drama. Abhishek Kumar got some much-needed bashing from Salman for going personal and making cheap remarks towards Isha Malviya by bringing up their past in their fights. On the other hand, we saw Munawar Faruqui calling Ankita Lokhande Waste Bin. Later on, they tried to clarify the same by talking to each other when Ankita yet again mentioned SSR in her conversation but not directly.

Ankita Lokhande indirectly mentions Sushant Singh Rajput and their break up

Munawar Faruqui in his reasoning mentioned that Ankita Lokhande keeps buttering people up after having fights with them, so as to be in the good books of everyone. Munawar says it is wrong and hence, she is being fake. Ankita defends herself saying that she is like that in real life and that once, she forms a bond with someone or if someone comes to her with a clarification, she cannot turn them away, she cannot have ill feelings in her heart. Ankita says that she is like that in real life, the outside world as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan reveals Janta's three favourite contestants and it's not Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra or Isha Malviya

Later, we see Ankita explaining to Munawar that she had her biggest break-up in her life and though she was wrong by other person and though people pointed fingers at her, she never blamed them. Though Ankita did not name Sushant, there's only one big break-up that is most talked about in Ankita's life and that is with Sushant. This is not the first time Ankita has mentioned Sushant. The Pavitra Rishta actress keeps mentioning Sushant now and then. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show gets the lowest TRPs ever, here are the reasons for failure?

Watch this video of Ankita turning emotional on mentioning Sushant here:

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call out Ankita Lokhande for shading the late actor after his demise

Ankita constantly mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput in her random conversations is not going down well with the fans of the late actor. And even after today's Bigg Boss 17 episode, the mentioning of Sushant has not sat well with his fans. Have a look at the reactions of the fans here:

Why har baar ankita ko #SSR ko bich me lana he? Kitni footage khaegi #SushantSinghRajput k naam se? — SB (@ms_shin11) December 8, 2023

What ever he did I took blame on myself which means he did wrong and I became a Devi and took it on myself

And how many does she need to mention #SSR on the show , madam ur married now atleast respect that

He is no more here to defend himself,its very cheap of some1 to do that — neel915 (@neel99674) December 8, 2023

Waise she is right. We all love #SSR. But in reality everyone knows what that he left her. She waited for him to come back and marry her. They were about to Marry. But Fame kya hi kare... He chose to continue acting and ditch her for a girl who was almost accused of his murder. — Mukesh (@Rubina_support) December 8, 2023

Its time for #SSR fans to speak. Against what ankita lokhande is speaking against the him on national television.

She is saying again and again that he was wrong#MunawarFaruqui — NAMRATA KAKKAR (@NAMRATAKAKKAR21) December 8, 2023

#MunnawarFaruqui said you get irritated in small things but dont say anything in big issues in the house, #AnkitaLokhande replied about her big breakup with #SSR outside the house. Pls tell me how is it reasonable? Why cant she stop talking about him in #BiggBoss17 — Amyspeaks (@Amythoughts2) December 8, 2023

daily pakaoo SSR CARD after RISHTA CARD???https://t.co/p9JFZ3pUwX — Aizel ᴹᴷᴶᵂ (@manisha82086521) December 8, 2023

Once Again

Nalli Boss Lady ne Phir se #SushantSinghRajput ka naam liya.But Iss baar to SSR pe blame Kar Rahi hai..Ke Uss ne Mere Sath Kitna be ghalat kya ho Mai ne Kabi be Uss ke against kuch nahi boli.Q ke Mai Achi hun etc.#AnkitaLokhande #MunawarFaruqui #BiggBoss17 #SSR #BB17 pic.twitter.com/2N2crmNaPY — ???? ??? (@CooL_BoY_999) December 8, 2023

yes, such a big mistake ki ankita didi khud hi explanation leke bhaag gayi muna ke paas. and then tab tak nahi ruki jab tak SSR sympathy card nahi nikla.#MunAra #BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Akanksha? (@Shamita_2828) December 8, 2023

Ankita successful in her mission to shut munna's mouth with SSR card ...goshhh she needs to stop talking about him,he is no more now,for his respect stop using his name to prove your point #MunawarFaruqui? #MannaraChopra #MunAra #BB17 — bhisha (@hiibhisha) December 8, 2023

SSR has left Ankita ..which world you belong — Nawaz Mogal (@NawazMogal) December 8, 2023

Sare ke sare galat dikh rahe he bas..... I like #AnkitaLokhande? & #MunawarFaruqui?

But, it was not necessary to bring SSR in today's explanation.

and Munawar smart hoke bhi Manara pe baharosa kar raha or Ankita ko bin me khada kar raha.

waste.... #BiggBoss17 — Anki (@Anki_ki_tweet) December 8, 2023

Aunty g tumhari fake ankita ki tarah nahi SSR ka naam ghaseetay ja rahi hai or jub phas jaye mere ko ghar jana hai looser ? — DᴀᴇᴍᴏɴˣMᴜɴᴀᴡᴀʀ (@idaemontargaryn) December 8, 2023

Zinda hota aj SSR to ankita ki game ZERO hoti!

SHAME LESS ? LADY BLAMING DEAD and CASHING FAME on the name of DEAD EX!

This shows how LOW she can go!#SankiMKJW #MunawarFaruqui? #MunawarWarriors #BB17 — Aizel ᴹᴷᴶᵂ (@manisha82086521) December 8, 2023

What the hell bro? Ankita keeps using SSR's example all the time to prove she's amazing, she's good and she's understanding. I mean I get he's the ex but yaar he's gone now. Don't use him to prove something to someone. Such bad taste.#BiggBoss17 • #BB17 — Misa | ᴸᵃʸᵒ(ꪜ)ᵉʳ Taecember (@MisaGee_) December 8, 2023

munna hi jitega.,,ankita jitna bhi chahe ssr ko leke aa jaye har conversation me — priyatam patel (@priyatampate) December 8, 2023

Tmhre pas dimag ni hai khabri

Ankita simple patten h khud ko jada acha bana k samne wala ko bura bana do jaise wo SSR k sath kr rhi hai — Iftekhar (@Iftekhar080) December 8, 2023

Ssr se ankita ka relation tha to wo jab chahe baat kr skti hai prr tumhara kya relation hai jo Ankita kya bole kya nhi wo tum decide krogi — Yogita Singh (@YogitaS11645933) December 8, 2023

Ankita kiya kr rhi h ?.. Sirf ssr ki baate — Albert (@EaioAlbertA) December 8, 2023

In the next episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see Salman Khan slamming Mannara Chopra. He will finally tell Munawar to stop being a doormat.