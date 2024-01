Bigg Boss 17 has turned out to be one of the worst seasons in terms of entertainment. The whole show has been about fighting and washing dirty linen in public. Fans have only heard tales of what happened between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya with the Samarth Jurel angle, and of course Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain drama. The couple have left many shocked with their relationship dynamics. While many have termed Vicky Jain as a toxic, manipulative and controlling husband, even Ankita Lokhande has not been spared the criticism. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande removes Abhishek Kumar from the house; Prince Narula, Kishwer Merchant and others slam the decision

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Viewers have felt that Ankita Lokhande has been insecure seeing the friendship of Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra. They noted that besides Munawar Faruqui, she does not have a single friend in the house. Also, she made a comment age-shaming the Zid actress. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal to re-enter the Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

Why is #AnkitaLokhande so insecure of #MannaraChopra !! mannara calls him Vicky Bhaiya but even if she did not so what? whole day Ankita is doing Munna Munna n taking SSR's name then Vicky has no problem. #BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Pranay (@PranayKruti) January 5, 2024

Why #AnkitaLokhande is Insecure and Jealous of #MannaraChopra.

She is Jealous of Her Husband #VickyJain Also that He have his friends. And She doesn't have friends except #MunawarFaruqui.

Itni insecure hai ki pucho mat Vicky ke Mannara, Chintu & Isha se Baat Karne me bhi Dikkat h — PrimeVerse (@primeverseyt) January 5, 2024

#AnkitaLokhande brain se bahut jada bimar dhikh rahi hai. #Mannara and #Vicky sath me talk kare to etna insecurities bhai ky hai ye??#MannaraChopra #BB17 #BB17 — SHIV THAKARE OFFICIAL FC ?? (@Dhirajjain11924) January 5, 2024

#AnkitaLokhande is such a ridiculous and toxic woman. She is so jealous and insecure ! Now she is age shaming Mannara. What is next? Disgusting is the word for this pathetic Lokhande! ☆ #MannaraChopra | #BiggBoss17 ☆ #BB17 ☆ @BiggBoss #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/DY9LWeRebm — Amrit Desai (@DesaiAmrit_04) January 5, 2024

#AnkitaLokhande is so insecure!! She is clearly jealous of #MannaraChopra !! There is nothing going on between Vicky and mannara!!

Vicky call mannara punjabi bacha

&

Khud woh pura din munawar ke saath hoti hai aur Vicky ke liye double standards!!

Not fair #BiggBoss17 #BB17 — tk☆ (@pk13542) January 5, 2024

We can see that neutral viewers are not happy with Ankita Lokhande on the show. Many have termed her as fake. The whole relationship of her husband and her have come under the scanner too. Ankita Lokhande also told him that she would take a decision about them when they moved out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to bring Abhishek Kumar back after Ankita Lokhande evicts him?