Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are undoubtedly the stars of the Salman Khan show. And there are many instances where it is claimed that they have very well planned the game. And even their fights in the house are fake. The latest incident that makes netizens say that Ankita is doing everything for cameras is when she disagrees with Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, after she makes false accusations against Mannara Chopra. Netizens feel that only because Mannara saved Ankita from the nominations is she not going against her, and even Vicky has asked her to do the same. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to make an entry on Salman Khan's show? Netizens say 'Koi accha wildcard nahi mila?'

after saving her from nomination yday, this was a second instant where Ankita came in support of #MannaraChopra when Khanzaadi was putting useless accusations on her

Bro Ankita is only doing for camera as Vicky have told her, #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/cYKnARlrPA — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) November 22, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande told that the show needs a positive lead and a negative lead. Positive is me and negative is #MannaraChopra (ishaare ki thi), Didi ko kaise patha hai she'll be shown in positive light?

Kahin agreement mein yeh class bhi liki aayi kya ? @BiggBoss #BB17 pic.twitter.com/nHLq4nCtyQ — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) November 22, 2023

#Vicky knows that #MannaraChopra is one of the main characters, akhir #BiggBoss hi hint dete rehte hai. He knows if Mannara gets enough content/gives footage she can WIN the show. So now he is trying to destroy her connections as well as set narratives to weaken her #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/vwUbvwcOXc — The Bigg Boss Fan (@TheBiggBossFan) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, a strong hashtag is trending on X: stop body-shaming Munawar Faruqui. In the episode, viewers noticed how Mannara and Ankita were making fun of Munna and even fat-shaming him. They strongly slammed the girls and even asked Salman Khan to intervene on the weekend. Also Read - Buy Bigg Boss 17 divas inspired night suits to channel your inner glam goddess

#MannaraChopra makes a issue even if people talk about her family. Her sisters are celebrity still she don't like when people talk about them and here she discussed not just about #MunawarFaruqui personal life but she body shamed him. Imagine her reaction if someone body shame… pic.twitter.com/9f3xGh20Kj — Fizzzzz ? (@ImSfizzaa) November 22, 2023

Moral policing others...talking about others humanity...talking about others standards...talking about others manners and now the heights BODY SHAMING your own friend Fake Manara and ankita STOP BODYSHAMING ON MUNAWAR#MunawarFaruqui #MKJW #BiggBoss17

pic.twitter.com/YJhkeznbSG — MUNAWAR KI JANTA ™ (@MunawarKiJanta1) November 22, 2023

Bigg Bos 17 has got a huge fan following right now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande hits Vicky Jain with chappals after he holds her neck during their fight [Watch video]