Bigg Boss 17 is in its 7th week now. We have seen several celebrities breaking down and wanting to leave the house such as Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi and Mannara Chopra. But things have changed after a while. Apart from this thing, the other thing that is constant is fighting over duties. Tonight, we saw Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande fighting over their duties and also Khanzaadi and Neil Bhatt fighting over the duties. Ankita and Isha's fight has grabbed headlines. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan talks about failure of Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; says 'It is important to...'

Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya fight over cleanliness in Bigg Boss 17 house

In tonight's episode of Bigg Bos 17, we saw Isha Malviya getting a chance to give therapy to any contestant who needs cleanliness. Isha was initially taken aback by Bigg Boss' task. Ankita also laughed at the same. But she then asked Ankita Lokhande to come to the therapy as she felt Ankita needed therapy on cleanliness. Despite Ankita trying hard to put her point across that she is doing her best and whatever she can, Isha remained firm on her stand. She gave it back to Ankiat whether they got into an argument. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 8 Times Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande proved they made a mistake of coming on the show together

We also saw Ankita Lokhande arrogantly claiming that always does her duties and cleans better than others. We saw Mannara Chopra taking a jibe at Vicky Jain asking him to go and help her clean. We also saw Sana Raees Khan helping Ankita out in cleaning her room. Ankita still refused to believe that she had cleanliness issues. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain nominates Neil Bhatt for the entire season, GHKPM actor claps back and calls him ‘Sabse bada fattu’

Netizens slam Ankita Lokhande, hail Isha Malviya

Netizens have slammed Ankita Lokhande for her behaviour. The actress in the episode said that she is classy. But that does not seem to be with the way she lives. Netizens have called out Ankita and some even said they found her incorrigible. They have asked her to accept her mistake and move on. And on the other hand, they have hailed Isha Malviya for taking a strong stand against Ankita. Someone even said that she is stronger than Munawar Faruqui who cannot go against Ankita. Check reactions here:

Watch this video of Ankita Lokhande here:

Elsewhere, we saw Mannara and Ankita fighting too. It seems they both have issues with each other. They have this love-and-hate relationship.