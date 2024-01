Bigg Boss 17: The makers of the controversial reality show have released an exciting promo for an upcoming episode. In the upcoming episode, there will be a roast session organized in the Bigg Boss 17 house where each contestant will get an opportunity to roast their fellow housemates. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 17 were invited to the house to cheer for their favorite contestants. In the promo below, one can see how Munawar Faruqui is roasting Vicky Jain. Although it's just a task where every contestant has to mock others, Ankita Lokhande looks upset as the Lock Up season 1 winner mocks her husband, Vicky Jain. Check out the video below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande addresses Vicky Jain with Munawar Faruqui's name; netizens say 'Inko toh ab apne pati mei bhi Munna dikhta hai'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande miffed with Munawar Faruqui's roast

In the upcoming episode, Munawar Faruqui goes on the stage to roast fellow housemates. The reality star who was initially a stand up comedian is known for his wit and hilarious sense of humour. It wont be wrong to predict that Munawar may win the roast session as when it comes to one liners and humour, there's no one in the Bigg Boss house who can compete with him. In the below video, Munawar reminisced Vicky' statement from a fight where the latter told that how he can hire people like him (Munawar) as servants. Munawar stated while he doesn't know if he can stay as a servant at Vicky Jain's house he definitely knows that Vicky is staying in Bigg Boss 17 house just because he is Ankita Lokhande's husband.

Upon hearing this, while Vicky laughed, Ankita looked quite miffed. It seems Munawar's statement about husband Vicky Jain didn't go down well with her. Check out the video below.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain'a marriage is going through major emotional turmoil. On one hand where Vicky accuses Ankita for being over possessive, the Pavitra Rishta actress stated that how she is going low on confidence as her husband mocks her every now and then. In yesterday's episode, Ankita once again said that she is not the right person for Vicky and how the duo should leave each other. This irks Vicky who leaves the room. Later Vicky comes and appolgizes to Ankita and states that his intention was not to hurt her.