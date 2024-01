Ankita Lokhande lost the fourth spot and didn't even manage to be in the top 3 and this shocking eviction of the actress didn't go down well with anyone. Ankita Lokhande who was damn sure about her big win got defeated and she looked extremely unhappy and upset with Munawar Faruqui's win. After the show was over, Ankita was mobbed by the crowd and she visibly looked very upset and walked off in her car. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui beat Abhishek Kumar with THESE many votes to lift the trophy?

Ankita Lokhande's journey along with her husband Vicky Jain was one roller coaster ride and tons of her fans were rooting for her win. As Ankita Lokhande didn't even manage to be in the top 4, her fans are crying foul, and are calling her the deserving winner. Even Salman Khan expressed shock over Ankita Lokhande's eviction. " He said, " I am shocked, I thought you will win the show". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner, first and second runner up leaked: Are these the Top 3?

Munawar Faruqui who was confident to take the trophy Dongri has loved his dream once again. Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui made it to the top 2, while Mannara Chopra became the third runner-up. For now, Munawar is celebrating his big win despite the chatter of him being the non deserving winner.