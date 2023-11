There is nothing constant in Bigg Boss 17 house, especially, friendships. Bonds change at the blink of an eye. There are a lot of big celebrities who have entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, and many more are a part of the show. However, none of these celebs have managed to form a strong connection with anyone. Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra who started of as friends turned foes within two weeks. The issues between the two did resolve but their friendship was short-lived. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Elimination: Jigna Vora gets evicted from Salman Khan's show? Check details

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra get into a massive argument

In a latest video that has gone viral on social media, we see Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra getting into a massive argument. Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is going to quite an interesting one as of course the host will hand over the report card to the contestants. But we will also see a massive fight taking place between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra. It was recently that their equation had smoothen and they were back to being friends. But the Weekend Ka Vaar will change everything. In the new promo, we see Ankita Lokhande asking Mannara Chopra to not believe what everyone says. Mannara then asks Ankita to keep her tone in check. She then starts yelling and saying that Ankita Lokhande did groupism and attacked her when she was at her lowest. Both the ladies then yell at the top of their voices to prove their points. Ankita says that she tried to form a bond with Mannara Chopra but nothing works. Ankita Lokhande then breaks down saying that Mannara Chopra speaks rubbish. Vicky Jain tries to calm her down and hugs her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lambasts Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain for using housemates as puppets

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

What will happen over Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan?

During the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we shall see host taking a case of Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. He states that they use other housemates as puppets for their game. Salman Khan will also indirectly expose Vicky Jain as he would talk about his hand holding with Sana.