Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention now. It is just a few days left for the grand finale to happen. India will get the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on January 28. The show is on an interesting mode and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to up their game. Everyone is super excited to know who would win the show. Currently, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are in the house. Samarth Jurel got evicted recently. Everyone has been playing an amazing game and very soon, we will get the top five contestants of the show.

All the housemates get nominated for eviction?

This week all the contestants of the house have been nominated for eviction. It is being said that there will be tough competition during evictions this time. Ankita, Vicky, Isha, Abhishek, Mannara, Munawar, Ayesha and Arun have been nominated this week.

It will be interesting to see who will get evicted from the show after coming so close to the finale. Until now, it seems Arun and Ayesha have more chances of being evicted from the show. Isha Malviya can also be out if the audience do not like her game in the show. As per reports, we might also see mid-week evictions this time as the finale of the show is very near.

Take a look at The Khabri's post:

ALL HMS ARE NOMINATED THIS WEEK — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 14, 2024

Recently, during the weekend ka vaar, we saw Karan Johar hosting the show. He slammed Isha Malviya for her dirty game and for speaking about others' characters and labelling everyone. He bashed her for bringing in Abhishek in all her conversations and also for trying to defame Munawar.

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

He also slammed Vicky Jain for not being respectful towards his wife after which we saw Vicky confronting Ankita and misunderstanding her again. We saw more fights happening between them.