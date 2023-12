Bigg Boss 17 is turning out to be a mixed season. The low TRPs have become a topic of conversation but the show has its share of followers. The two contestants who are supposed to be the top finalists of Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. Many feel that either one of them will take home the trophy. Now, in a shocking twist makers have called in Munawar Faruqui and told him that Ankita Lokhande is getting inputs from her team outside. It seems a doctor comes to visit her, and she seeks information from them. Munawar Faruqui has been told that he can give her a punishment if he wants given that he is the captain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra begs Isha Malviya to become the first Captain in the house after she commits this mistake

Ankita Lokhande getting PRP session inside the house

It seems Ankita Lokhande and her husband get PRP treatment inside the house. A doctor comes to see them once in a while. Bigg Boss tells Munawar Faruqui that she is seeking information from the doctor. Vicky Jain is reportedly having some issues with a receding hairline. Now, it is said that she takes skin treatments and injections inside the house. Take a look at what a handle on social media has claimed about the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Udaariyaan star Chetna Singh comes out in defense of Abhishek Kumar after Isha Malviya accuses him of physical assault; 'Bhagwan se daro'

#BB17 Exclusive Update:#AnkitaLokhande takes PRP Treatment in which She takes PRP Session from Doctor every 2-4 weeks. PRP Treatment is used for Hair Loss and Baldness. While the doctor gives her treatment #AnkitaLokhande's team sends information from outside. Her behaviors… — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) December 13, 2023

Netizens are in shock after reading this. They feel the makers have been rather biased towards the actress if this is true. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain made a sudden exit from her life for a year after a massive showdown

Trending Now

So what I had thought was correct. Bb kept targeting Vicky so he could get sympathy votes and is giving Ankita outside info so she has an edge over others . Bb also brought their mothers in to give advice. Why same treatment not given to Neil aish when aish was misbehaving with… — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) December 13, 2023

Why #biggboss17 creatives misguiding #MunawarFaruqui apke rishton mein clarity nhi hai and making him baby sit NaginHanda? On the other side they are giving full outside information to sympathy queen chunkita who is always crying MUJHE GHAR JANA HAI and asking vicky to pay 2CR. — ?????????? ?? (@realbeck4u) December 13, 2023

They just wanted #munawarfaruqui vs #ankitalokhande now thats the reason and believe me from now onwards you will see it happen take my words and top will be the same and ankita will be runner up followed by #Munawarfaraqui? winning this season #biggboss17 — Khan abu Huzaifa (@KhanabuHuzaif11) December 13, 2023

Kaisa kaisa log hain bhai ..

Bakhi k jo player hain unko bekuf samjhe kya ankita medam ..

Ya app pe shoba nahi deta ❌️ — @JFR1279 ?? (@JAFARAN63714031) December 13, 2023

We have to see how Munawar Faruqui reacts on this. The stand up comedian has been busy with the Mannara Chopra angle so far. Now, that looks extinct. The rivalry of these two should spice up the season.