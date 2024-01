Relationships and bonds rarely last in Bigg Boss house. In Bigg Boss 17, fans did not get to see many friendships forming in the house. Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui started as friends but their bond went kaput after a few weeks. Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui shared a great friendship. Even though Vicky Jain often commented on their friendship, Ankita and Munawar shared a good bond. But in today's episode, Ankita Lokhande broke her friendship with Munawar Faruqui over a task. A big fight took place after Munawar found the ingredients hidden by Vicky Jain. Mannara Chopra stopped Ankita Lokhande from talking to Munawar Faruqui and all hell broke loose. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande abuses Mannara Chopra amidst a fight over Munawar Faruqui? Netizens shocked

For all Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News related updates, BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Andy Kumar feels Mannara Chopra was 'over targeted' during torture task; 'Kisi aur ka revenge...'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee comments on Ankita Lokhande's behaviour in the house

A lot was said and all the housemates got involved in the fight. Ankita Lokhande said a lot of things to Mannara Chopra. Vicky Jain even questioned how Mannara Chopra was sitting on Munawar Faruqui's lap. Then Ankita Lokhande lashed out at Mannara Chopra. She said that she is the only one who has worked on this friendship and Munawar Faruqui's bond was only of convenience. She said that he needed her only when he was going through a low phase. On social media, netizens are having a drastic reaction on this fight. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also commented on the entire fight that took place between Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra. The contestant who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 stated that it is Ankita Lokhande who is looking wrong in all of this. She also wrote that team B got scared of the task and hid all the ingredients. They should taken it sportingly and shouldn't be cowards. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Samarth Jurel reacts to Isha Malviya's father saying he could have avoided the show; says 'Maine kuch galat...'

Trending Now

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee's tweets below:

Team Vicky bhaiyya ki toh pehle se hi pasine choot rahe hai tabhi toh saara samaan pehle se chupa diya ??? Yeh toh woh baat hogayee ulta chor kotwal ko daante. And in all these ankita is so wrong. #bb17 @BiggBoss — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 17, 2024

Arey itnu se task se halat kharab ho rahe hai. Season k end mein mushkil se toh ek task mila. Be a sport and danke k chot pe task karo yaa toh bolo nahi karna task. Jitna hai tih lado bujdil ki tarah saman chupakar hero heroine nahi ban sakte. Yeh ek episode almost puri story… — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 17, 2024

Honestly i am wondering the same. I know i missed few episodes but aisa kya kiya muna ne the way ankita is reacting. ??‍♀️ Infact in all these she is looking so wrong — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 17, 2024

Here's another video of Ankita Lokhande vs Mannara Chopra

Even netizens are commenting a lot against Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for their behaviour against Mannara Chopra. What is your take on the same? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife and let us know.