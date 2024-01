Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain threw a bash after their exit from the show and showed the world all is well between them. There were lots of speculations that Ankita and Vicky might part ways after seeing their endless fights on the house. But things changed drastically after they both came out of the show. Ankita invited all her loved ones to join her in the celebration and a few were the ex contestants of the show. Ankita's party pictures have been going viral on social media. And one picture that has been creating a stir on the Internet is grabbing eyeballs. Ankita was seen getting close and intimate with Navid Sole in her party pictures for which she is receiving backlash from the netizens they are calling out the actress for her double standards. Also Read - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Ankita Lokhande and Randeep Hooda starrer to release on THIS date

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande' close dance with Navid Sole that has is bringing her criticism

Many are raising objections that she gets insecure with Vicky's bonding with the other girls, while she is happily posing and getting close with her male friends. Other netizens have hilarious reactions to the viral picture related to Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law Ranjana Jain, who is now called Lalita Pawar by the Internet.

Ankita Lokhande pens down a long note after her exit. Ankita looked extremely unhappy and upset by her eviction as she couldn’t be even on Top 3. The actress eviction was a shocker for even Salman Khan who called her the winner for him.

On the professional front, Ankita has bagged Naagin 7 and a few projects in Bollywood.

Watch the video Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight from the Bigg Boss 17 house