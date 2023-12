Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. Recently, we saw Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka getting eliminated because of his aggressive behaviour. His exit was an emotional one for everyone and especially Arun Mahashettey. He cried like a baby. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are seen in the show. Post the weekend ka vaar, Bigg Boss announced a twist in the show. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 nominees: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Rupali Ganguly, or Adnan Khan? Who will win the top honours?

Yes, as per the live feed, the Dil, Dimaag and Dum houses have been shut down. All the housemates are now made to stay only in the living area and no bedrooms for anyone. Apart from this, Bigg Boss also divided the housemates into three groups.

Housemates divided into three groups

The first group is of the bitching people. The bitching group includes, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Abhishek Kumar and Anurag Dobhal. The next group is of those working for the show.

The working group included Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. The last group is of people having no individual game. The last group had only Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Mahashettey.

No Dil, Dimaag and Dum houses?

The contestants are now staying in just the living area and the garden. The promo of the same has also released. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at the promo:

Promo BiggBoss17 BiggBoss ne kiya Houses ka the end, sab rahenge ek sath pic.twitter.com/r6RDuTwSFe — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 3, 2023

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Nominations of the week

Apart from this, the nominations have also happened and Neil Bhatt who is nominated for the entire season also got a special power. As per reports, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Neil, Vicky, Munawar, Sana, Abhishek and Arun have been nominated for this week.