Ankita Lokhande is one of the top contestants of Bigg Boss 17. The actress had a slow week yet she came out stronger. Ankita has been sharing deets about her past relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput every now and then. And that's what she did in the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode as well. Ankita Lokhande talked about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in the latest episode of the reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan.

Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was the biggest shock of 2020. The actor passed away and left a void which will never be filled. Ankita, who dated Sushant for a couple of years, talked about the demise of the actor. Talking about the day when she saw him, Ankita reveals she felt everything was over. Ankita talked about all the films he watched and loved and said that in an instant everything was over.

Sushant Singh Rajput's pictures were shared online after his demise. They were truly heartbreaking and horrible. Ankita recalls going numb after looking at it. She shares he looked as though he was asleep. Ankita adds that her hands and legs went cold on looking at the pictures. She recalled thinking about all that was in his mind. Ankita says she knew him very well and adds that everything he had in his mind just vanished. One becomes just a body then. Ankita was talking to Munawar Faruqui about SSR. Munawar inquired that he was interested in space. Ankita affirmed saying that he also purchased a piece of land on the moon.

Ankita Lokhande talks about blocking people after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Munawar Faruqui talked about how people became detectives after the demise of Sushant. Netizens also started digging up everything, a lot was said about his death. Ankita Lokhande confirmed the same and added that she was completely shattered. "Meri toh sab hawayein udd chuki thi. Main chahe ho ya nahi sath mei usse koi farak nahi padta." The conversation began with K-pop sensation Aoora asking Munawar and Ankita whether they block people. Ankita then revealed that during SSR's death, she blocked a lot of people as they spoke badly about her which she could not take at that moment.

Ankita Lokhande also revealed that she and Sushant dated for seven years. A month into the shooting of Pavitra Rishta, they began dating.