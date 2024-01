Bigg Boss 17 brought a lot of fame to a lot of people. Munawar Faruqui won the show. His journey was filled with ups and downs. Many thought that it would be Ankita Lokhande who will win the show. She was in top five but could not win. She turned out as the third runner up of Bigg Boss 17. She got eliminated before Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra. Many Bigg Boss 17 fans were disappointed and took to social media to express that Ankita Lokhande deserved to win. Now, after two days of the grand finale, Ankita Lokhande has made a post reflecting on her Bigg Boss 17 journey. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vicky Jain to enter the show without Ankita Lokhande; Sheezan M Khan also in talks with makers?

Ankita Lokhande penned a heartfelt note for all those who supported her. She wrote that her journey began from Pavitra Rishta and now she has become 'Rishton Wali Ladki' because of Bigg Boss 17. She further wrote that it does not matter to her whether she won or lost, but it is the support of her fans that she values the most. She said that there were ups and downs but her fans stood by her always. Ankita Lokhande then thanked Salman Khan for all the kind words he said on the Bigg Boss 17 finale. She shared the video in which Salman Khan saying that he was shocked over the elimination. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande makes her first social media post after the grand finale; pens 'A journey to be...'

Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi 'Rishton Wali Ladki' ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai.

Just yesterday, Vicky Jain had penned a long note for Ankita Lokhande. He wrote that she made Jains and Lokhandes proud with her journey in Bigg Boss 17. He wrote that everyone is proud of her and the way she played in the game.

Unlike the other celebrities, Ankita Lokhande did not give out interviews post the finale. A video of her getting mobbed had gone viral. Many were of an opinion that the actress appeared a little disappointed.