Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. Social media is filled with a lot of stories on the Bigg Boss contestants. People are carefully watching everything shown in the live and also from the extras. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are a part of the show. Ankita Lokhande is turning out to be one of the strongest contestants on the show. She is also very popular TV star and hence is getting all the love from her fans.

Ankita has spoken a lot about Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, she has opened up about former contestants of Bigg Boss. She spoke about Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth Shukla is no more with us but whenever someone talks about Bigg Boss 13, we are reminded of him.

Ankita Lokhande praises Asim Riaz

In one of the unseen clips of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita is seen talking about Asim Riaz. She praised him and said that he played the game very well. She added that he reached the finale of the show as he played well and stood strong against late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Well, we all miss Sidharth a lot and it still breaks our hearts to know that he will no longer be seen ever again. Talking about Asim, he and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana recently announced their break up. This is a big story in TV news.

Asim and Himanshi break up after 4 years

They dated for four years and now have separated. Himanshi shared a note on social media announcing the break up. She took to X and wrote, "YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. Himanshi."

Asim and Himanshi met in Bigg Boss 13.