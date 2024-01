Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the most talked about right now. We have seen them entering together and later things started getting bad in their relationship. They had many ugly fights on the show. Ankita has been complaining about Vicky not giving her time and is always involved in other things. She had issues with Vicky talking to other girls and felt that she is being ignored. Vicky also looked quite dominating at the start and did not let Ankita play her game. They got into fights and even their mothers had come in to make them understand. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa has competition at the Top; Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel's fight in Bigg Boss 17 grabs attention

Ankita and Vicky's ugly fights

Later, things were going on well for a few days but the fights began again and this time it was quite dirty. They went on to speak about not understanding each other and Ankita was even seen hitting Vicky. Recently, Ankita's mother and Vicky's mother entered the house again during the family week.

Vicky's mother told Ankita that when she kicked Vicky, his father called up Ankita's mother to ask if she also used to beat her husband. Ankita was upset and asked Vicky's mother not to involve her dead father. Vicky's mother was quite upset and said things like they were never in favour of getting Vicky and Ankita married.

She also said Ankita is always seen shouting and it will take time for her to learn to behave with her husband. After their mothers left the house, Ankita was seen speaking to Vicky about it.

Ankita asks Vicky if he needs a break from her

In the promo, she was seen telling Vicky that she is looking wrong everywhere and Vicky asked her how does it matter. She said that she feels for everyone and it does matter to her. She says everyone misunderstands her. She also tells him that she has become 'chid-chidi' and he tells her that she always keeps making faces whenever he is sitting somewhere or talking to someone.

Ankita asks him if he wants to take a break. Netizens have reacted to this. They feel that the couple is behaving like teenagers and some feel that they do need break from each other.

Netizens react to Ankita and Vicky's conversations

One of the users wrote, "They both are behaving like a Teenager Couple."

They both are behaving like a Teenager Couple. — Bilal Salfi (@salfi6692) January 11, 2024

Another user wrote, "They should take a break from each other, honestly !! They need to sort out themseleves privately and see what they want before committing to each other again."

They should take a break from each other, honestly !! They need to sort out themseleves privately and see what they want before committing to each other again — blank (@k_muaaz) January 11, 2024

Ankita needs to handle this carefully, she Is on national tv. She can talk about this once she is outside the show. — Jaya (@PrinceAngel567) January 11, 2024

Ye 2no ko nikalo nenhi to ye #BB17 se nikalte hi dv hojayega ?? — अमूल्य କଳିଙ୍ଗ ବୀର (@SmartSipu7) January 11, 2024

#VickyJain hmesha light lata cheezon ko

Logically sochta But #AnkitaLokhande? emotional ho k sochti I hope in ki misunderstandings door ho jaye or communication gape km ho at the end of #BigBoss17 — Bint? ~ (@NimraJabbar3) January 11, 2024

You want to take a break ? pic.twitter.com/Ao9OIRBZ2a — suu✨ (@sing374) January 11, 2024

Both are gain popularity but not good in relationships. — HAFIZ GHULAM MURTAZA (@HAFIZGH09276348) January 11, 2024

Jis Tarike se #Vicky or #Ankita ko is hafte Zabardasti Dikhaya Ja rha hai. Lagta hai Is Baar Winner abhi Biased Hone wala hai. If #Ankita Wins Me Dobara Kabhi ye Show nahi Dekhunga.

Deserving Winners are. #Abhishek and #Munawar Only#MunawarFaraqui? #AbhishekKumar? — Mazhar Khan (@V_King_18) January 11, 2024

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the contestants, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are in the house.