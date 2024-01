Bigg Boss 17 contestants are now quite eager to reach the finale. Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashetty and Abhishek Kumar are going to the finale week. In yesterday's episode, the remaining contestants, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan got nominated for elimination. A lot of drama unfolded in the Bigg Boss 17 house over the nominations task. A massive fight took place between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. Mannara Chopra who was trying to defend her friend Munawar sadly got to hear a lot as Ankita Lokhande showered her with mean comments. Now, another video from the Live Feed has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Meera Chopra supports sister Mannara Chopra as Isha Malviya calls her '30 saal ki bacchi'; says 'Gutter mouth, gutter mentality'

In the video, we see Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar fighting. Abhishek asked Ayesha to get out of the room and talk as it was past midnight. She then started yelling and saying that it is not written in any rule book that she cannot fight post the lights are off. Amidst all of this, Ankita Lokhande walks into the room. Goes across towards Mannara Chopra's bed and throws a blanket on the ground. Once she leaves the room, Mannara Chopra reacts saying that Ankita Lokhande has gone 'pagal'. She took it sportingly and started laughing at Ankita Lokhande's behaviour. Netizens are not quite impressed with these antics of Ankita Lokhande.

This is so cheap behavior chunkita ? . My god is this insecure women gone mad completely ? manna ka blanket phenk kar chali gai, pagal aurat ? Aur is asshek ko dekho Manna ko kehra ‘tumhari harkatein bhi kam nahi hn’ #MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/YhCpOCIBqt — ✨ (@mannaxeditz) January 17, 2024

In today's episode, we will see yet another fight between Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress will call the comedian names like 'Fattu' and more. She will raise question over his friendship and more. They were good friends since the beginning of the show, however, now, two weeks ahead of the finale, their friendship has gone completely kaput. Now it remains to be who all make it to the top five of Bigg Boss 17.