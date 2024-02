Bigg Boss 17 has ended but people still cannot get over it. This season was quite interesting and people loved the contestants. Ankita Lokhande did the show with her husband Vicky Jain but it turned out to be a big problem for them. They had many fights in the house. Ankita always kept complaining about Vicky not giving her the attention she deserves. Later, things went dirty when the family week came and Vicky's mother told Ankita that everyone is upset with her kicking Vicky. Post that, Vicky's mother said things against Ankita and shared that they were against Ankita and Vicky's marriage. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reacts to Mannara Chopra defeating her; netizens say, 'Bechari ko takleef...'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 reunion party: Abhishek Kumar avoids lift; Mannara Chopra slays in red, Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary walk-in holding hands

Ankita was quite upset post the family week and later, she saw her getting insecure of Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain's bond. She did not like them talking and even asked Vicky to stay away from Mannara. Her hate for Mannara grew so much that she said many ugly things about her. Ankita even confronted Vicky and asked him if he has feelings for Mannara. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain finally reacts to allegation that Ankita Lokhande used Sushant Singh Rajput's name for sympathy

Trending Now

Ankita reacts to being insecure of Mannara and Vicky's bond

Ankita was trolled for being insecure of Mannara Chopra and Vicky's bond. Now, Ankita has reacted to being called insecure. Speaking to Indian Express, Ankita said that after coming out, she saw the Bigg Boss episodes and she realised she could connect with Mannara in the beginning but later Mannara's track changed. She shared that Mannara started to feel something and things changed between them.

Ankita added that later there were a lot of issues between her and Vicky and in that, the friendship between Vicky and Mannara was triggering her.

She added, "Mannara and I did have issues, but after her friends left, when she came to Vicky, I felt why him now. Then things escalated and played in my head. But when I saw the episodes I felt there was nothing like that. I regret it somewhere now."

Watch the exclusive interview of Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Talking about Bigg Boss 17 finale, Munawar Faruqui won the show. Abhishek Kumar is the first runner up of the show while Mannara Chopra is the second runner up. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and the fifth place respectively.