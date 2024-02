Bigg Boss 17: The Salman Khan-hosted show had its grand finale on January 28th, 2024, with Munawar Faruqui winning the trophy. Ardent fans of Ankita Lokhande were surprised that, forget about winning, the Pavitra Rishta actress didn't even reach the top 3 finalists. Ankita Lokhande got evicted in the fourth spot, thus leaving Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar as the top 3 finalists. Mannara, especially, was seen overjoyed as she couldn't believe that fans had voted more for her instead of Ankita. In a recent interview, Ankita finally reacts to Mannara's joy at defeating her in Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 reunion party: Abhishek Kumar avoids lift; Mannara Chopra slays in red, Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary walk-in holding hands

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reacts to Mannara Chopra defeating her

After Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy, many felt that Ankita Lokhande was in disbelief that she didn't even stand a chance to be in the top 3 finalists. Despite the actress's popularity, even ardent fans of Bigg Boss 17 were surprised that she was not in the top 3 finalists' list. Now, in a recent interview with Filmygyan, Ankita Lokhande reacted to Mannara Chopra defeating her for a position in the top 3 finalists. When asked about Mannara's joy upon defeating her, the Pavitra Rishta actress said it's Mannara's right to celebrate as she has defeated Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande reacts to Mannara Chopra defeating her Netizens say, 'Bechari ko takleef...'

As soon as Ankita's video went viral, social media users vehemently bashed her, stating that she is a jealous person and is unable to digest the fact that Mannara defeated her in the top finalists. While one user wrote, 'Ankita thinks way too highly of herself,' another wrote, 'She has a big ego issue.' Check out netizens' reactions below.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande will be next seen in the Randeep Hooda-starrer Swatantra Veer Savarkar, while Mannara Chopra recently shot a music video with Abhishek Kumar.