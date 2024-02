Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's journey in the Salman Khan-hosted show was filled with lots of hardships. The highlight of her Bigg Boss 17 journey certainly has been her troubled marriage with her husband Vicky Jain. On top of that, Vicky Jain's mother, Ranjana Jain, after staying in the Bigg Boss house for a day, made some shocking revelations to the media. Vicky Jain's mother stated that she was never in support of Ankita and Vicky's marriage and that the actress is using ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's name in the house for sympathy. Ankita Lokhande has finally reacted to all the allegations and accusations made by her mother-in-law. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui spotted with a new mystery girl; netizens say ‘Living up to the womaniser tag’

Ankita Lokhande reacts to Vicky Jain's mother calling her a sympathy gainer, investment

Vicky Jain's mother, Ranjana Jain, after spending a day in the Bigg Boss 17 house, made some shocking revelations to the media. She stated that she, along with her husband, was never in support of her son marrying Ankita Lokhande. Ranjana Jain also defended Vicky Jain's statement of calling Ankita an investment, as her son has spent a lot of money on her. She also raised quite a few eyebrows when she said that Ankita is using her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's name for sympathy. All the accusations made by Vicky Jain's mother baffled the viewers. Now, Ankita Lokhande has finally reacted to all the allegations made by Vicky Jain's mother.

The actress, in an interview with Galatta India, accepted that her mother-in-law is biased towards her husband. Ankita stated that her mother-in-law has never seen her son crying; hence, she got too emotional when she saw her son's state in the Bigg Boss house. The Pavitra Rishta actress stated that she has no issues with her mother-in-law favoring Vicky more, as she understands a mother's emotions.

On being asked about her mother-in-law's accusation against her in the media, the actress stated that whatever statement was made by her was out of love. She mentioned that her in-laws are tough from outside but inside they are very soft. She also stated that her father-in-law was angry with her as well as her husband, Vicky Jain.

Reacting to his mother's allegations against his wife Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, in one of his recent interviews, stated that although he understands his mother's emotions, the words she chose for wife Ankita Lokhande were certainly wrong.