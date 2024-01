Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has been the talk of the town. He has had many ugly fights with ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya and her current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel. Abhishek had entered the show with Isha and it looked like things will be sorted between them. However, the entry of Samarth changed the whole game. Isha was shocked to see him and denied accepting him as her boyfriend but later agreed. Post that we saw some really dirty things being said about the show. Isha and Abhishek brought out their past and disrespected each other. Abhishek poked many of the housemates and he was getting back the same poking from Samarth and Isha since a few weeks. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal to re-enter the Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

Isha, Samarth bully Abhishek

But now, Isha and Samarth have crossed all limits. They went on to bully Abhishek and made fun of his mental health. They brought in his parents and disrespected him. It was all just below the belt. Many celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Prince Narula, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others have slammed Isha and Samarth for this behaviour. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to bring Abhishek Kumar back after Ankita Lokhande evicts him?

Recently, we also saw how Samarth put in a tissue paper in Abhishek's mouth while he was fighting with Isha. Abhishek could not take it and slapped Samarth. This was not liked by the other housemates but fans and other celebrities defended this act saying Samarth provoked him. Physical violence is not allowed in the show and this is the biggest rule break. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's father slams Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel; requests Salman Khan not to eliminate his son [Watch Video]

Ankita Lokhande removes Abhishek Kumar from Bigg Boss 17

Hence, Bigg Boss asked captain Ankita Lokhande to take the decision. Ankita told Bigg Boss that Abhishek should be thrown out for his behaviour. The promo of the same has released. Many celebrities have once again reacted to the promo.

Celebrities slam Ankita for her unfair decision

Kishwer Merchant wrote, "WTF !!! We want him back , baakiyon se bahut acha hai .. Dil ka bhi and entertainment mien bhi !!" Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary posted broken hearts in the comments section. Tina Datta also slammed this decision.

Actor Kashish Thakur bashed Ankita and wrote, "Ankita ko Jitni do utni kam h… her game is only talking about Shushant, fighting with her husband and poking Abhishek… For me Abhishek is the real and only deserving winner… All hearts to Abhishek…" Suyyash Rai wrote that Isha and Samarth should also be thrown out.

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now. Abhishek Kumar is eliminated now and we recently saw Anurag Dobhal getting eliminated.