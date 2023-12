Bigg Boss 17 contestants are creating quite a lot of stir. All the contestants are going out of their way to make maximum noise. Among the strongest contestants as per Ormax media are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt. Ankita Lokhande is one of the biggest names in the TV industry. She also made an entry into films and was seen in Manikarnika. Apart from her time in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande was in news because of her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Pavitra Rishta stars dated each other for more than 6 years before parting ways. Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Ankita Lokhande was devasted. Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokhande is openly talking about her time with Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput never mistreated her; talks about the seven years with him

Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's diary

In a recent conversation with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande revealed how Sushant Singh Rajput maintained a diary. She stated that when he passed away, she had his diary with her. He used to write down everything that he wanted to do and had a bucket list. She added that Sushant Singh Rajput achieved everything that he wanted to and it is a big deal for someone who did not hail from the industry. Ankita Lokhande also spoke about how hard Sushant Singh Rajput worked during his Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni days. She said that she had tears in her eyes when she saw Sushant Singh Rajput on the big screen in Kai Po Che. Ankita Lokhande had also visited MS Dhoni's home in Ranchi along with Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Will Ankita Lokhande get nominated for the whole season? Vicky Jain saves Neil Bhatt?

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande had spoken about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput and how much it affected her. She said that there was no particular reason as to why they broke up, and Sushant simply left.