Bigg Boss 17 is in the news right now. The TRPs have been amazing and everyone is loving the contestants. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the show. Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Manasvi Mamgai, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Navid Sole have been eliminated. Ankita Lokhande is one of the strongest contestants and in Bigg Boss 17, she has spoken a lot about her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant's demise is still a huge shock for all of us. Sushant was with Ankita for seven years and their love story started from their show, Pavitra Rishta. Ankita has a lot of things to share about Sushant always. This time she spoke about his journey in the Bollywood industry. She was seen speaking to Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya about how Sushant was successful in Bollywood.

Ankita talks about Sushant's journey in Bollywood

She said that she always knew Sushant can do well in his career. She shared that many people criticised him but she always told him that he can do it. She and Sushant stood by each other strongly and hence she always knew he would be a big star in Bollywood.

Ankita reveals how Sushant prepared for his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

She recalled how she felt good during the release of Sushant's debut film, Kai Po Chee. She said that she literally cried and called Sushant a hard working man. She further spoke about how Sushant prepared for his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

She said that the film was delayed for two years but Sushant kept playing cricket for two years. She said he would party hard in the night till 6 am in the morning but never missed his cricket training. She said that she also went to MS Dhoni's house in Ranchi with Sushant. This is a big story in TV news.

Ankita had earlier spoken about how she felt jealous when Sushant Singh Rajput's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa dance partner got close to him. She admitted that she was a possessive girlfriend back then.