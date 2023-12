Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for a while. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant and the actor worked together on a show called Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. They dated for a while and parted ways after dating for a couple of years. Every now and then, Ankita Lokhande mentions Sushant Singh Rajput on the show. And this time, she has revealed her possessive side during their relationship.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Abhishek Kumar sharing details of his and Isha Malviya's dating phase. We all know how possessive Abhishek gets about Isha over the smallest of things. Despite Isha being in a relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek has been possessive about Isha. Once, Isha had a sindoor scene and Abhishek couldn't handle it. He had locked Isha in the make-up room and wondered how can any random guy fill her maang with sindoor? The crew members from the show had all gathered outside his room. He got a spot boy to get a sindoor. He filled Isha's head and wiped it as well and then sent her on set. Ankita remembered her dating phase with Sushant Singh Rajput and shared her story.

Ankita Lokhande shares new details from her relationship days with Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande shared that even she was possessive about Sushant Singh Rajput. She recalls once Sushant had booked the whole Yashraj theatre because he knew she couldn't see him romancing or kissing any actress. So, they were watching Shuddh Desi Romance in theatre and in it, Sushant had scenes with Parineeti Chopra and even Vaani Kapoor. Ankita was fuming in the seat and Sushant ran away. She recalls crying really bad after watching the movie. She even revealed that she could not watch Sushant romance and kiss Anushka Sharma in PK either. Abhishek asked Ankita did she not stop him, she said she could not have stopped someone's career.

Ankita Lokhande reveals even Vicky Jain is possessive about her. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are not happy with Ankita constantly sharing details of her relationship on the show.