Ankita Lokhande is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 17. She entered the house with her husband, Vicky Jain. Ankita's life has been the most talked about ever since her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. It was a painful moment for each of us when Sushant left. Our hearts break even today knowing the fact that he is no longer with us. Ankita has spoken about Sushant many times in Bigg Boss 17. She always has some fond memories to share about the late actor. Ankita and Sushant worked together in Pavitra Rishta for many years and later fell in love.

The news of their breakup left fans disappointed. However, Ankita is now happily married to Vicky. But she has always supported Sushant even after his demise. Now, once again, Ankita was seen talking about Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita recalled their Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 days. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 nominees: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Rupali Ganguly, or Adnan Khan? Who will win the top honours?

Ankita reveals she jokingly told Sushant not to win Jhalak

Both Ankita and Sushant were a part of the show. Ankita was paired with Nishant while Sushant was paired with Shampa. They both were in a relationship at that time. Ankita was seen speaking to Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17 about Sushant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka reveals who is the most nice, most cunning personality of the show [see shocking reaction]

She told them that she reached the top five in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but got eliminated as she was not at all focused. Abhishek then asked her till where did Sushant reach. Ankita said that he was in the top 2 and she jokingly told Sushant to lose as she will have a lot of issues if he wins.

Ankita admits being possessive

She revealed that when Sushant got full 30 marks in his first performance, she got jealous. She also said that she got jealous once when Sushant's partner Shampa jumped on him during the practice sessions. She said that she was very possessive back then and she also got angry on Sushant after the incident. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at the video here:

For those who are saying how dare #AnkitaLokhande talk about SSR? Listen, Ankita has the right to talk about SSR as they were in a relationship. You won't decide what Ankita says; many of you didn't even watch his movies when he was alive.pic.twitter.com/VzO8U5P1Eg — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) December 3, 2023

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

