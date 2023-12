Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting day by day. Bigg Boss is adding new twists and turns. The contestants are also leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience. The TRPs of the show have been amazing. Until now, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are a part of the show. Ankita Lokhande was the highlight this season. She has been loved by many and we have seen her talking a lot about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She recently revealed how he was a successful actor in the Bollywood industry. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals how Sushant Singh Rajput prepared for his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

She revealed that Sushant was very hardworking and it was very emotional for her when his debut film, Kai Po Che released. She told Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya that Sushant did a lot of cricket training for his film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She said that he practiced cricket for two years. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Will Ankita Lokhande get nominated for the whole season? Vicky Jain saves Neil Bhatt?

Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant and his journey in Bollywood

During the conversation, Abhishek asked her if they were together during MS Dhoni: The Untold Story release. She said yes she was with him and even went to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's house in Ranchi with him. She said that they had a good time but things happen for good, and he was happy. She also added that she was always proud of him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande admits she was a possessive GF to Sushant Singh Rajput; was this behind their breakup?

She further added that after Sushant passed away, his diary was with her and whatever he wrote, he made sure to accomplish it all. She also said that he got many scripts, he did not take up anything just for the sake of doing any film. This is a big story in TV news.

Ankita reveals Sushant never mistreated her

She also spoke about her relationship with Sushant. She revealed that she and Sushant were together for seven years but he never mistreated her. But during that one month, they had fights and got separated. But there was never a big fight that happened between them.

She also said that she and Sushant had never thought something like this will happen. She said that destiny always has different plans. She revealed that Vicky came in her life again after 1.5 years of her breakup with Sushant. She and Vicky were friends before as well.