Bigg Boss 17 has been a boring season largely. But Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been giving content. There are many who feel that the makers have shown Vicky Jain as a villain to take Ankita Lokhande ahead on the show. The recent example was the kitchen fight. Ankita Lokhande was preparing something in the kitchen, and she did not want KhanZaadi to interfere. But Vicky Jain said he would like to have food made by the Assamese rapper. He directly said that she was a better cook than Ankita Lokhande. This left the TV diva in tears. The clip also went viral on social media.

Fans who have seen the whole episode on live feed said that KhanZaadi had asked her very politely and Ankita Lokhande gave a rather rude reply. This angered Vicky Jain. The businessman told his actress wife that she had not cooked anything for him in the three years of their marriage.

When Vicky Jain left Ankita Lokhande for a year

It seems later on Ankita Lokhande went and said sorry to Vicky Jain for her rude tone. The couple made up as she gave him a peck on the cheek. Ankita Lokhande spoke about how he had left her for a year. It seems the two just spoke occasionally during that phase. The actress said they had a fight due to her behaviour. It seems Vicky Jain eventually forgave her. Netizens have defended him saying that Ankita began talking rudely when KhanZaadi suggested some ingredients to the recipe. It seems Vicky Jain is the most genuine contestant of the season.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's relationship

It seems when Vicky Jain returned to her life, he directly asked her for marriage. The couple did not have a formal proposal. The businessman got flak for calling her an investment. Many have called him a toxic, disrespectful and manipulative man. They also said he gaslights his wife at times. However, Ankita Lokhande has defended him on most occasions. When Vicky Jain's mother Shweta came on the show, her fans termed her as Kokila Modi, typical saas and a vamp. The actress was in a relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six long years before it ended in 2016.