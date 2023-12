Bigg Boss 17 fans feel the battle for the top two will be between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. The life of the stand-up comedian inside the house is in turmoil as his alleged flame model Ayesha Khan has come and accused him of two-timing. She said that he professed love to her at a time when he was not completely over his former GF, Nazila Sitaishi. Munawar Faruqui has started crying saying that he did not give a proper closure to both the girls. On the show, he has been talking about Nazila. He kind of hinted that they were together. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Nazila, Ayesha Khan dominate trends as netizens discuss Lock Upp winner's love life with full fervour

Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput once again

Ankita Lokhande said that it is true that people, at times, do not talk about breakups publicly as they feel it should be kept private. She said they hope that maybe they will reconcile and get back. She says she had hopes that Sushant Singh Rajput and she would get back after he left their home. Ankita Lokhande had said that one day he left their home, and did not ever return. She said things are irreparable once they come in media. Fans are annoyed that she has again take the name of the late actor on the show. Take a look at some of the reactions....

#AnkitaLokhadne is chasing clout yet again, using the situation to bring up the late sushant. This is ridiculous. The man has a family, have some respect for them #BiggBoss17 — Thilosh (@Thilosh13) December 19, 2023

ANKITA expects ki ALL should do her PUJA because Sushant had left her after 7 years of relationship.. Kisiko aur koi Kaam nehi hai? Yaa Phir Duniya ka 1 st Break up hai?#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — Shef ? (@sarcasticllyurs) December 19, 2023

Ankita be like sari smphathy munawar ko mil jaye gi jaldi sae sushant ka naam ley leti hon thori tu mujhe bhi milni chahiye#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — Talha Godil (@TalhaGodil1) December 19, 2023

#AnkitaLokhadne using #SushantSinghRajput topic for the 10000 th time in the show today Disgusting

How is Sushant related in Munawar- Ayesha topic ?#BiggBoss17 — tin? (@Pratikfam0909) December 19, 2023

As we know, Sushant Singh Rajput died in a tragic manner on June 14, 2020. His demise left the nation shell-shocked. Ankita Lokhande gave a couple of interviews describing him as a detailed investigation was launched into his sudden death, which was said to be by hanging.