Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande who is the new captain of the house has kicked out Abhishek Kumar from the house by using her power. Abhishek Kumar who has been getting immense support from fans and other celebrities for dealing with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's poking has been kicked out from the house for slapping Chintu. Reports claim that Abhishek has been asked to leave the house after the slap incident. For a few days Isha and Samarth have been strongly provoking Abhishek and this left the Udaariyan actor out of control and he slaps Chintu which has led him out of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Ankita Lokhande ousts THIS contestant from the show?

Shame on makers @BiggBoss @ColorsTV for promoting bullies like Samarth, Vicky, Isha, Mannara & Ankita Even after all this noone will take stand for #AbhishekKumar.. Salman wont Ek tarah Abhishek regret mei hai in front of #MunawarFaruqui, dusri side besharmi?#BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/KXtYGTAkWs — Anubhav K??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) January 4, 2024

Ankita was called in the confession room along with Arun Mahasetty and Mannara Chopra where all three are against the physical violence. Ankita is seen expressing her opinion against Abhishek where she claims to feel unsafe with the Udaariyan actor due to his aggression. Mannara and Arun too call out Abhishek over his anger. And with the mutual decision, Abhishek has been asked to leave.

Riteish Deshmukh had come out showed his support for Abhishek Kumar during he was getting bullied by Isha and Samarth.

Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2024

In all this chaos of slap one point everyone missed.#SamarthJurel acted so mature and sensible. He complained but didn't do any overacting or drama. Remember the drama created by #AbhishekKumar when #Tehelka just caught his collar.#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/m5vfS8qZH1 — Yogi // (@Gracious_YOGI) January 4, 2024

Now it will be interesting to see if Isha will continue her relationship with Samarth as she supported Abhishek over her boyfriend poking at him constantly.

