Bigg Boss 17 is seeing a number of fights between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma. The two have had spats on nomination, housework and what not. Now, it looks like Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra will have a huge fight. The video is already out on social media. Last evening, Mannara Chopra was sitting in the garden and crying. Ankita Lokhande saw her, hugged and consoled her. She also tried to mend the differences between Munawar Faruqui and her. The two had not been talking for a couple of days. Now, Ankita and Mannara have had one more fight regarding something. Also Read - TRP Report Week 44: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa struggles to grab top spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings improve

Ankita Lokhande Lokhande blasts Mannara Chopra on Bigg Boss 17

A video is doing the rounds where Ankita Lokhande says that Mannara Chopra is completely untrustworthy. She says that she is Bin Painde Ka Lota. She says that Mannara Chopra does back-biting about everyone all over the house. Of late, we have seen her budding friendship with Anurag Dobhal. Ankita Lokhande is heard saying that she is not someone who can make a strong bond at all. Take a look at this video and how netizens are reacting on the same.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra indirectly mocks Isha Malviya for choosing Samarth Jurel as her boyfriend, ‘Is ladki ko isme kya pasand aaya’

Last night, Mannara Chopra fought badly with Jigna Vora leaving the senior journalist in tears. Later, Rinku Dhawan calls her a fake player on her face. Fans loved how Rinku Dhawan hit back at the actress. Mannara Chopra has been saying some very objectionable things inside the house.