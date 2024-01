Bigg Boss 17 has been a rollercoaster ride for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The married couple had some major fights inside the controversial house. Their fights have kept them in the news over the past three months. Now, that the show has reached its last leg, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are trying their best to up their games. They are currently in danger zone along with Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. One out of these four will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. In today's episode, we shall see that the audience will enter the house. Stage will be set and the contestants will have to entertain the audience by roasting each other. Ankita Lokhande will also get a chance. In the promo, fans can see that she roasts Munawar Faruqui and husband Vicky Jain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain will get eliminated, say fans — view poll results

BollywoodLife has all the latest Bigg Boss and entertainment news. Get it on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande looks miffed as Munawar Faruqui roasts Vicky Jain 'Yeh yahaan biwi ke naam pe hai'

Ankita Lokhande roasts husband Vicky Jain

The promo has Ankita Lokhande talking about Munawar Faruqui's friendship. Once the comedian has said that he regrets the breaking of a bottle. Using this, she roasts him stating that 'Dhakan ko bura toh zarur lagta hai, agar uski bottle tuti hai toh'. She then roasted her husband Vicky Jain but in a very sweet way. She also spilled beans about their personal lives. She accepted that they fight a lot inside the Bigg Boss 17 house but she said that it is not of the show that they are behaving like this. Ankita said that even at home, they fight a lot. She joked that if the CCTV footage of their home is extracted, easily four five episodes of Bigg Boss 17 will be made. She then also joked that she would try to talk more and more with the audience as that's how her husband will listen to her. In the end, Ankita Lokhande made a sweet comment saying that she may be insecure, possessive or anything else, but her bond with Vicky Jain is Pavitra. Ankita Lokhande's fans are loving that the actress spoke through heart. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande addresses Vicky Jain with Munawar Faruqui's name; netizens say 'Inko toh ab apne pati mei bhi Munna dikhta hai'

Trending Now

Check out the video of Ankita Lokhande below:

I don’t know why I’m crying after watching this video again n again !! There is so much numbness, pain n guilt on those faces n behind those smiles ? Ankita ka roast dil se nikal ke dil ko cheer raha ??#AnkitaLokhande #AnkuHolics #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/SAbRQRwLMf — TINCHI (@AartiM18) January 19, 2024

Here's a video of Munawar Faruqui vs Vicky Jain

Apart from Ankita Lokhande, there's a promo of Munawar Faruqui roasting Vicky Jain. Though Ankita appears displeased with the roasting, Vicky Jain takes it sportingly.