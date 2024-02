Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. The show ended on January 28 and Munawar Faruqui was declared as the winner of the show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up of the show while Mannara Chopra is the second runner up of the show. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and the fifth place. While on the show, Ankita and Vicky Jain had been through a lot of issues. They had some ugly fights and their marriage became a joke on national television. Vicky's mother made many ugly comments against Ankita outside and said that they were always against this marriage. Ankita and Vicky had to face many questions on their marriage. Also Read - Naagin 7: Abhishek Kumar approached for the show along with Ankit Gupta? Bigg Boss 17 star reacts

It was a difficult time for them and Ankita was also seen getting insecure of Mannara's bond with Vicky. She also looked quiet upset with the way Vicky and his family has been portrayed as villains. Ankita did not give interviews to the press post she got evicted on the fourth place in Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 3: Is Vicky Jain doing the show without wife Ankita Lokhande? Bigg Boss 17 star reacts

Ankita and Vicky step out for dinner

She also looked quiet upset with the results and with the jokes made on her family. While we saw many Bigg Boss 17 contestants stepping out and meeting their friends, Ankita was not spotted anywhere. Vicky was also spotted outside many times and he also spoke to the paparazzi but Ankita never made a public appearance.

However, she was finally spotted going for a dinner date with husband, Vicky Jain on February 2 late night. She looked gorgeous in a red outfit while Vicky looked handsome in black outfit. They both looked stunning together. However, fans did not stop trolling Ankita. They said that after being jealous she has finally come out.

Watch the video here:

#AnkitaLokhande spotted first time after BiggBoss17 with husband Vicky jain on dinner date pic.twitter.com/S5bPEbu2u0 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 2, 2024

Ankita Lokhande gets trolled

One of the users wrote, "4 din tak burnol lagaya tab jalan khatam hui , finally desh ko shakal dikhane agayi besharam."

?? 4 din tak burnol lagaya tab jalan khatam hui , finally desh ko shakal dikhane agayi besharam ??#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarFaruqui? — Shreya✨ (@shreyasharmaa13) February 2, 2024

Another user wrote, "indono ka big boss ka natak abhi tk khtm nhi hua."

??? indono ka big boss ka natak abhi tk khtm nhi hua ???? — Gems of Bihar (@gemsofbihar54) February 2, 2024

Itny din muu chupa kar rony ky baad ? — Suhai AR (@SuhaiAr) February 2, 2024

Still don’t like her — Sim (@simran_m7) February 2, 2024

Ab ni acchi lgti bahut Ganda khela — Paavni❣️ (@paavniii0) February 2, 2024

Both look fake head to toe with wig etc — AK (@AK70272239) February 2, 2024

Dil se khelne wali aunty ???? — Islam Khan (@IslamKhan96915) February 2, 2024

Well, it is definitely a tough time for Ankita and Vicky. BollywoodLife does not support such ugly comments on anyone.