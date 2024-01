Bigg Boss 17 fans are now bored and annoyed seeing how insecure Ankita Lokhande is as a partner. The TV actress is having serious issues seeing her husband bond with Mannara Chopra. Ankita Lokhande has called Vicky Jain 'Faltu' on national television on the show. In the latest promo, the two have a huge fight over Mannara Chopra. The Zid actress has clarified that she is not interested in Vicky Jain. However, Ankita Lokhande keeps on taunting Vicky Jain for being friends with her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Jad Hadid brings out prostitution, drugs while slamming Khanzaadi; calls her bipolar

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui tops most popular contestant chart despite playing on backfoot, Vicky Jain BEATS Ankita Lokhande – Check top 5

Bigg Boss 17 fans have pointed out that Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui are quite close. They eat from the same plate and she has been hugging him often. They feel even Vicky Jain should tell her to maintain distance from Munawar Faruqui then. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After threatening of divorce, Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'Faltu' over Munawar Faruqui; leaves husband shock and agitated [WATCH]

Trending Now

Promo BiggBoss17 Ankita Lokhande ka rona dhona phir se shuru, Manara ko lekar Vicky se phir ladhi pic.twitter.com/5LgoGQyJ3P — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 7, 2024

Ankita is way to insecure as a human being . As per news sushant se bhi breakup issi wajah se hua tha if am not that she used to call again and again when he was on work. — Tarush Aggarwal (@agg_tarush26) January 7, 2024

#AnkitaLokahnde she is garbage..i knew it after sushant death..a garbage always a garbage..her husband destroyed her reputation today left right centre.. salute to vicky jain ..ankita is a dirt and a loser — Mcpork Mdsuar (@m_mcpork) January 7, 2024

This is her safe footage. If it doesn’t work then say something about #SushantSinghRajput — Ayan (@i_am_Ayan3) January 7, 2024

She is not against girls she is frustrated on her own husband for going and flirting with them Asking for a chai date to mannara , singing songs for Ayesha She ha sneve cried this much in season the way she is crying in promo

it's getting serious#ankitalokhande #biggboss17 — DIRA (@jasmintheboss12) January 7, 2024

Vamp mnara And Vicky both are doing cheap thing in front of #AnkitaLokhande They both desperately want to show Ankita is Insecure

Vicky Ask mnara for Chai date this is to much voh kyu shegi Mnara ka smj ata voh hai hi cheap

Lekin Vicky husband ho k Vulgarity kr rha — SG?|| Team RubiHolics (@SG_Nimrit28) January 7, 2024

This nature of Ankita over possessive, nagging and obsessive behavior is the reason breakup with SSR. Now same thing she is doing with Vicky… — loudwisper05 (@loudwisper05) January 7, 2024

Netizens wonder why she is so insecure about her husband, Vicky Jain. Others feel that he has not been showering as much attention on his wife, as on other women. This can be a bit infuriating for any woman in love. Vicky says that she is embarrassing in real life as well, and due to her he has lost friends.