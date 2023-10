Bigg Boss 17 contestants are among the most-talked about celebrities currently as a lot of drama is unfolding inside the house. All the contestants are doing their best to be relevant in the game. Many big names from the TV industry have entered the house. There are two couples - Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma. In today's episode, we saw Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma being at war. We also saw Ankita Lokhande opening up about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput while in conversation with Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui gain 1 million followers in just 15 days inside the house? Check details

Ankita Lokhande opens up about his breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput

Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande were talking about the struggles that they have suffered. The Pavitra Rishta actresses opened up on how she moved to Mumbai and struggled for money. She shared that she used to get Rs 2000 per day for Pavitra Rishta. Then she spoke about the second difficult phase of her life - breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. She shared that everything in her life changed overnight. When asked what was the reason behind their breakup, she said there was no reason. 'I was blank. Ek raat mein chezein palti hai meri life mein', is what she said. She added that even her parents were quite shaken by it and she faced a lot of trolling after their split. She later also stated that she felt like standing up for him as whatever it was she was connected with him. The video has gone viral on entertainment news. Also Read - Top 7 Bigg Boss 17 latest news today: Aishwarya Sharma slams Vicky Jain; Rinku Dhawan's ex-husband Kiran Karmarkar to enter the show?

Check out Ankita Lokhande's video below:

Bigg Boss fans are divided over this. Some fans are feeling bad for Ankita Lokhande while some are stating that it is her strategy to be in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel almost get into a physical fight over Isha Malviya; 'Harkatein aisi karoge na...' [WATCH]

Trending Now

#ankitalokhande is discussing her breakup of #shushantsinghrajput with #munawarfaruqui.

how ssr left her when he was becoming new big name in bollywood and she was completely lonely in her life.

i feel so bad for her <3

• #biggboss17 || #bb17 • — ☽ (@desigirlsz) October 30, 2023

I didn’t like #AnkitaLokhande talking about #SushantSinghRajput today about her breakup story!!! If a person is no more today then you should not be talking about him and blaming everything on him, when he is not there to give his side!!!#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss — VP (@Vinp0706) October 30, 2023

Check out Bigg Boss 17 video below:

Apart from this, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar also got into a massive fight inside the house today due to Isha Malviya. The wildcard contestant warned Abhishek Kumar to stay away from Isha Malviya.