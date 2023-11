Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande dated late Sushant Singh Rajput for a long time. The two met on the set of Ekta Kapoor and fell in love with each other. Ankita and Sushant dated for several years before parting ways in 2016. The two had maintained a private stance post their break up. Sushant's sudden demise in 2020 left everyone shocked including Ankita. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav supports friend Anurag Dobhal; says 'Only the wrong things are revealed'

Well, in a recent interview, Ankita spoke her heart out about her ugly breakup with Sushant. She said that she waited for two and a half years for things to get back to normal between them. She told BBC News Hindi that she kept hoping that things would get normal but on January 31 she told her mother to remove all pictures of Sushant. There were several pictures of the two in Ankita's house and she told her mother to remove them all. Ankita asked her mother to tear all the pictures and decided that she would have to make space for someone else to come into her life. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: It's payback time as Munawar Faruqui nominates Ankita Lokhande for elimination

Ankita told her mother that no one else would be able to come into her life if she thought about Sushant. She went inside her room and told her mother to tear all the pictures. She cried a lot that day and revealed how this was the end of her relationship with Sushant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande confesses bringing Vicky Jain for her game; latter offers to pay Rs 4 crore after fight

Trending Now

Ankita had revealed that after 6 months Vicky Jain came into her life and the two fell in love. Ankita and Vicky got married in December 2021 and are currently seen in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita even spoke about how her bond with Sushant ended overnight and said that people manipulated him as he was getting successful. Ankita revealed that Sushant never gave any explanation for their break-up.