Bigg Boss 17:Ankita Lokhande is emerging as a strong contestant in the house. And she was the first female contestant to take a pregnancy test in the Bigg Boss house, and there were high possibilities of her expecting her first child. Ankita's fans were elated to know that she was taking a pregnancy test. In fact, evicted contestant Navid Sole confirmed that Ankita's pregnancy test is moving in a positive direction. But it seems like the actress is not pregnant. The latest buzz is that Ankita's pregnancy test is negative. And now you will see her participating in all the tasks and household duties. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande fans slam Vicky Jain's mother for blaming her bahu; say, 'Saas saas hoti hai'

Ankita's pregnancy test is negative. The netizens are claiming that Pavitra Rishta used this pregnancy test as a weapon to survive in the house. Well, this isn't the first time Ankita is being blamed for creating fake stories to stay in the house. The actress often gets lashed out for speaking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the house to survive. One user commented, "What an embarrassment. Attention seeking nonsense." Another user said, "Sari planning kr k ayye hai dono pati patni dono ko bahir phenk do". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashetty passes derogatory comment on Isha-Samarth, Ankita-Vicky, 'chuma chati, baccha paida karne aaye hain'

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law and Vicky Jain's mom blame her for their fights in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain breaks down meeting his mom; she asks him why he fights with Ankita Lokhande

Now I know from where has #VickyJain got this Toxic Masculinity!! His Mom could only see #AnkitaLokhande 's reactions & not question Her Son's actions on His Tone & Flirtatious Nature even after Marriage?? Typical Indian Mother In Law!!#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/JM9r4Lie6o — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 25, 2023

In the latest promo, we see how Vicky's mother lashes out at Ankita for not handling her son, and even she takes the blame on her. Netizens call the actress' mother-in-law a typical saas. Ankita and Vicky's relationship hit rock bottom in the Bigg Boss house, and netizens often sympathise with the actress and claim she is in a toxic relationship. And she called Vicky the most toxic husband ever. Now it will be interesting to watch if both Ankita and Vicky's mom's advice will help the couple maintain sanity in their relationship.