Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is going through a rough patch in the house, and she has been accusing husband Vicky Jain of not being supportive enough. As Vicky and Ankita entered the house, their shaadi drama was on high, and now this latest revelation by Ankita has left her fans and viewers of the show intrigued. Ankita Lokhande, who has been having mood swings in the show, has done her pregnancy test as she claimed to have missed periods. And hence, Ankita is acting so strange and is having food cravings on another level.

Promo BiggBoss17 WKW, Salman Khan angry on Aurag Dobhal, Ankita Lokhande ko bulaya meditation room pic.twitter.com/SGRnBO61q0 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 16, 2023

Ankita Lokhande is pregnant?

Ankita herself revealed in the house that she wants to do a pregnancy test, and fans are awaiting the Pavitra Rishta actress's pregnancy report. And there are many fans asking her to stay in the house even if she tests positive, as she should set an example that pregnancy isn't a roadblock for women.

Will Ankita Lokhande quit the show amid a pregnancy test?

In the latest promo, we see how Salman Khan becomes her guide and asks her to play her own game while Vicky is playing his. Will Ankita stay or leave the house? It all depends on the actress, as this is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that any contestant took a pregnancy test in the house. And even Bigg Boss will have to change the clause of the contract if she is pregnant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??? ?????? ????? (@mix_masalaaa)

Falaq Naaz accuses Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain of being fake

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq claims that both Ankita and Vicky are fake. And it was also alleged that they both had mastered the game. Well, it will be interesting to see what Ankita's pregnancy test result will be, as fans are waiting for her to take the decision.