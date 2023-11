The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 concluded a couple of minutes ago. It featured several issues and between several people, be it couples or individuals. And there were some mellow moments too. For example, we saw Ankita Lokhande talking about Sushant Singh Rajput while chatting with Bigg Boss 17 housemate Abhishek Kumar. It was a heart-touching moment and Ankita even got teary-eyed while remembering Sushant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma fight leaves Kamya Panjabi in splits; Rajiv Adatia tensed for the couple

Ankita Lokhande discusses Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kumar

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande yet again discussed Sushant Singh Rajput. This time, she was seen talking about the late TV and film actor with Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar. Ankita compared them both, talking about their journey and their looks. The actress was seen telling Abhishek that he reminds her of Sushant whenever he walks barebody in the house. Abhishek talked about their journey being the same, that is from small town to TV, so far. Ankita points out that Sushant was not an aggressive person at all. He was a very calm and cool-headed guy.

Ankita Lokhade got emotional and her eyes welled up while talking about Sushant. She recalls how he would get involved with everyone and be there for everyone but would eventually get hurt himself. She praised him for his hardworking nature and boasted about being a hard worker to another level. Seeing Ankita emotional Abhishek mentions that he didn't want to talk to her about SSR and had decided on the same, but Ankita rubbishes it. She says she feels good to talk about Sushant, she feels proud when she mentions or discusses Sushant.

Ankita Lokhande gets slammed by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans; netizens defend her

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship and their break-up are known to people. Fans of Sushant have been slamming Ankita on X (formerly Twitter) for mentioning Sushant in her Bigg Boss 17 journey. They feel she is trying to take sympathy votes from people and is playing a sympathy card. They have trolled her and slammed her for the same. But Ankita's fans have come to her defence. They believe her emotions are genuine and that she is not faking it for the sake of votes. Check out the reactions below:

Ankita ke dil me abhi bhi sushant Singh ke liye wo jagah hai, uska nam lete hi Ankita ki ankhen bhar aati hai,ye alag bate hain ki dono apni apni future ke liye alag ho gye lekin kash sushant Singh Ankita ke sath hota to syd is duniya me bhi rhta? — Priyanka arya (@priyanka850747) November 7, 2023

Ankita talking about Sushant in BigBoss17. Can still see love for him, in her eyes. She literally cried talking about him !!#BigBoss17 — Sheikh Al-Qatar (ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ)? ?? (@punerirunner) November 7, 2023

Last time jab Ankita nominate tab usne sushant par baat ki first time aur 2nd time dobara nominate hone par fhir usko sushant yaad aaya, BB audience koi bewakoof nahi hai jo unko ye dikhai na de ki votes k liye kaise sushant ka naam use kr rahi hai Anku — Rahul oberoi (@Rahulob73675581) November 7, 2023

Exactly hum ssr or Ankita ke fans jaante hain sacahi isliye ssr fans from 2009 respect her you people who knew ssr after his death doesn't know how beutiful 10 yrs relation was — Ankitalokhande (fan) (@Ankitafam) November 7, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande has 100% right to talk about #SushantSinghRajput They were in a relationship. After SSR left us, Ankita never ever spoke ill about #SSR like so many others did. Even in #BiggBoss17, she spoke with atmost respect and admiration for SSR. Real emotions & not drama. — Ramandeep kaur (@kraman568) November 7, 2023

Why ? hak se le sakta hai SSR ka name Ankita ne 8 year sath mai time spend kiya hai , hukse ankita — anzu (@itsmeanzu07) November 7, 2023

Ankita lokhande trying best to get votes from ssr fans — Sonu (@NikitYadav466) November 7, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande has 100% right to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput. They were in a relationship. After SSR left us, Ankita never ever spoke ill about SSR like so many others did. Even in #BiggBoss17, she spoke with atmost respect and admiration for SSR. Real emotions & not drama. — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 7, 2023

Are you mad Abhishek ne pocha tha aur jyada drama mat kro SSR ka Ankita ki life ka part hai wo..pehle Ria naam se prblm hui ab SSR ke naam se hadh hi hai — sahu (@Rishi_raj02) November 7, 2023

Ankita ko sab Mila life mein but ssr jaisa pyaar kabhi nahi mil sakha#ssr jab alag hua tab uski jindagi mein roblems aayi or yaha Ankita ki jindagi Alage hone ke baad voh Khushi vapas nahi aayi ❣️ That's why she still respects h i #ankitalokhande #sushantsinghrajput https://t.co/BHLPaWAWM9 — Ankitalokhande (fan) (@Ankitafam) November 7, 2023

WTF bro, why #Ankita taking the name of #SSR Just for some votes to save herself from nominations.. Don't fall into the trap of Ankita lokhande #BiggBoss17 — NSJ (@supscircle) November 7, 2023

ankita lokhande wants to take a sympathy from ssr names but aunty jaanti nahi audience ko meri taraf na tujhe sympathy milne wali thi na ab milegi cheap ankita ek insaan joh iss duniya main nahi hain uske name se support gain karna chati aathu?#AnkitaLokhande #BB17 #BigBoss17 — ?hushbu? (@Khushbu714) November 7, 2023

#ankita Laudekhande...

Abey Tera pati hai...uske baare me baat kar...#SSR ke naam ka kab tak khayegi... Third class log — Bayzoo Bawra (@BayzooBawra) November 7, 2023

Can Ankita ffs stop speaking about SSR ?#BiggBoss17 — Shoaib Ahmed N ?? (@Shobs_shoaib) November 7, 2023

Sympathy queen Ankita didi Ankita nominate nominate aish first then poke neil then now SSR fans se sympathy,aur phir Vicky se fake fight this is didi ka game plan and her PRs on social media making aish villian Aish ir real ?? #AishwaryaSharma #BiggBoss #BiggBoss17 #BB17 https://t.co/6jbZMwPjYh — Tarushi Arya (@arya_tarus15405) November 7, 2023

Ye ssr ke name se kitna footage legi ab past hogaya na kitni mahan ban rahi hai ye wow ye sahi hai audience ko apni taraf karna or bb bhi isko footage dete hai shame on #BIGGBOSS17 @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss sirf ankita viki munawar ke alava bhi ghar me log hai — Dv (@Dvh1234667) November 7, 2023

Ankita- "Uske baare me baat krna achha lagta hai, proud feeling ati hai" A lot of SSR fans had trolled and blamed Ankita., but never tried to feel and understand the love she had for Sushant ❤️✨️#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/kXQ4a5NGxz — ????♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@Crazzzy_damsel) November 7, 2023

Many will troll #AnkitaLokhande more by saying "Why she took name of SSR". The most sad part is that most of them don't even know the kind of love they had for each other at one point of time. They don't even know that SSR's family still adores Ankita.pic.twitter.com/3IGWpf5klZ — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 7, 2023

Spineless Ankita lokhande, thank God SSR was saved — Aakash (@aakash1raj) November 6, 2023

Ankita is cheater who cheated ssr ???? dirty women gold digger???? — Mahar (@mahar19041993) November 6, 2023

For the unversed, Ankita has been nominated for elimination this week. Are you guys going to vote for Ankita? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.