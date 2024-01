Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is unhappy with the way Vicky Jain's mom and her mother-in-law questioned her over hitting her husband with the leg and even mentioning that how her father-in-law called her mom Vandana Phandis Lokhande for the same. In the latest promo, you can see Ankita having a heart-to-heart conversation with her mom and telling her how she is unhappy with the conversation that her mom-in-law had with her. She even expressed how Vicky's mom gives her the feeling that it's all her mistake and hamara beta Kabhi galti bhai kar sakta types. Ankita's mom tried to console her as she broke down saying that even she feels she has done something less in life and that is the reason she is getting to listen so much from her in laws. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to Vicky Jain's parents calling her post their ugly fights

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande breaking down over mom-in-law's behaviour with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vicky Jain's mother says they were against their son's marriage to Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law made some shocking comments on Ankita and this is making the netizens call her toxic saas. Vicky Jain's mom Ranjana Jain even mentioned that how they were against their marriage and it was Vicky who insisted them to get married to her.

Ankita Lokhande is trying to gain sympathy by taking Sushant Singh Rajput's name in the house says her mother-in-law

In yet another interview Vicky Jain's mother-in-law mentioned how she feels that her daughter-in-law is constantly taking Sushant's name for sympathy. This statement has left many shocked and how.

Rashami comes out in support of #AnkitaLokhande. Rash : "Aunty shayad apko bura Lage but they are part of BiggBoss and contestant. APP BAHAR BB NA KHELE ???? Zindagi abhi baki hai mere dost "

My #RashKita Hearts ??♥️#RashamiDesai #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #AnkitaIsTheBoss pic.twitter.com/WmxOw6myXF — ??????? ????? ?? ? (@RashamiDesaiFC_) January 10, 2024

Kangana Ranaut comes to Ankita Lokhande's rescue

Ankita Lokhande has got huge support from Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, where the Tejas actress claims that the media is trying hard to break her family and marriage. Wants her to win but not at the cost of her marriage.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande's mother in law