Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma, who were maintaining their bond after making an entry into the Bigg Boss house, are currently constantly fighting with each other. And now the couples in the show are accused of having planned fights. Bigg Boss Khabri took to Instagram and mentioned that they feel that Vicky, Ankita, Neil, and Aishwarya are doing planned fights as they often shine in their fights. For example, after the nomination talks, Vicky had a huge fight with Aishwarya, and Neil had a clash with Ankita, and his behaviour towards her was very rude. Amid the fight, one could notice Vicky's laughing face, and this led to this allegation.

However, fans disagree with this claim, and they are strongly lashing out at Aishwarya. In the post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri, where he claimed that they are doing planned fights, fans slammed the claim and said no one can plan a fight with Aishwarya; she is the crazy woman in the house. One can never tolerate her. One user commented, "Not at all, you are totally WRONG! Aishwarya, oh my God i don't know how Neil and his family lived together. She is Pagal." Another user said, "Seriously? Aishwariyar behaviour looks planned to you? Are you dumb? Who in their right mind would willingly turnish their image like that? Nd vicky anku, the way vicky threats anku when she talks you think thats planned and agreed by a star like ankita?"

Aishwarya and Neil have become the hottest topics in the Bigg Boss 17 house after their constant fights with everyone on the show. In fact, there are many celebrities who claim that they are spilling their image after coming into the BB house. Rahul Vaidya, Bandagi Kalra, Kamya Punjabi, Rajeev Adatia, and many other former contestants of the show express their disappointment over Aishwarya Sharma's loud behaviour.