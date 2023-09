Now, all eyes are on Bigg Boss 17 in the reality show space. Salman Khan will be returning on TV from October 15, 2023 with the show that is all about drama, emotions, tasks and masala. One of the star contestants of the season is supposed to be Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. This will be the couple's second reality show after Smart Jodi. Bigg Boss 17 will have a few couples this season like Vivek and Khushi Choudhary, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wife Priya, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma and maybe one more. As we know, Bigg Boss has been all about couples especially since Bigg Boss 13 where SidNaaz became the rage. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Aishwarya Sharma's clothes catch fire during a daredevil stunt; fans say 'Proud of you'

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain all set to compete with Hina Khan

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain plan to carry more than 200 outfits inside the house. A source told them that the two are shopping like crazy to get clothes that match their style with the comfort factor. Ankita Lokhande plans to change thrice a day while Vicky Jain wants to have two changes in a day. In the past, this record was held by Hina Khan. Salman Khan spoke about how she did not repeat a single dress inside the house. We know that Hina Khan carried around 100 plus outfits before she entered the house. She also tried out 1,100 outfits in all. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: A look at how Salman Khan became super rich by hosting the show over the years

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain one of the highest paid on the show

There is no doubt that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be one of the highest paid on the show. The actress has a very strong fan following on ground. She is known for her show Pavitra Rishta. Ankita Lokhande came back in the news after the shocking and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In 2021, she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande is also part of a movie with Randeep Hooda. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan reveals interesting theme of the season; Bigg Boss to be openly biased? [Watch]

Trending Now

We have seen how the popularity of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash rose up post the show. They are also getting good opportunities after the show professionally. We have to see how Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will manage to stand out on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17.