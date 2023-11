The new promo of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain getting into an aggressive fight with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has left the viewers stunned. The netizens are calling the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress a psycho and claim she definitely needs to calm down. As usual, Neil gets trolled for his over-acting. The new promo has left viewers intrigued. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s parents want her out after seeing her get intimate with Samarth Jurel; claim being unaware of the relationship

Ye to zopadpatti vala fight lag raha hai, specially #AishwariyaSharma and #NeilBhatt — vaibhav (@vaibhavmalik041) November 5, 2023

Neil Bhatt exposed Munawar's Fake fight mudda of Coffee for the camera and Munawar has no answers. Neil says, Tere samne sab log fruits kha rahe hai, grapes, oranges, apple, sab log tumhare samne kha rahe the. Chai bana rahe the. Tab aap kuch nahi bole aur kiye, aaj hamare room… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 5, 2023

: Today’s episode begins with a massive fight betweenandover a coffee for. Munawar hides the coffee from the Dil house and leaves everyone fuming.tries his level best to convince his Munna to give them the coffee back, but he refuses. whileexposes Munawar’s game plan just for cameras. Munawar’s today’s coffee mudda indeed looked bland, and the viewers agreed with him.

Cut we see Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan make smashing appearances as they are all roasting the contestants. First, they take a dig at Isha Malviya for refusing to accept Samarth Jurel as her boyfriend. Later, we see how both the Khan brothers ask Mannara to name a few contestants according to her point of view, where Mannara calls Ankita Lokhande fake, and this leaves the Manikarnika actress fuming with anger. She confronts Mannara for calling her fake and tells her that she doesn't want to talk to her ever.