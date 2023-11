The next episode of Bigg Boss 17 seems to be another firecracker episode and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain would be at the receiving end. The housemates, it seems will retaliate against the husband and wife duo. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are two of the most popular contestants in the house. And somehow, they manage to stay visible and give content every day and every week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Will Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande quit the show soon due to their massive fights?

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets a haircut?

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 episode promo, we see Vicky Jain checking himself out in the mirror. Sunny Tehelka notices some changes in Vicky's appearance and asks if he got a "cutting", meaning a haircut. Vicky is seen checking himself out in the mirror and adjusting his hair. Next, we see Sunny Tehelka complaining to Bigg Boss and asking for a haircut too. He discusses the same with Arun Mahashetty. Even Mannara Chopra learns about the same and puts her demands in front of Bigg Boss saying she wants a haircut too and wants to colour her hair as well. She calls Bigg Boss for her biasedness. Also Read - Divya Agarwal to Tejasswi Prakash: Popular TV celebs who bought lavish homes

Bigg Boss invites the whole house into the living area. Now, Bigg Boss makes a big reveal which the other housemates had no clue about. Bigg Boss reveals he tried to make two of the contestants understand certain demands which could go against them. However, the two contestants did not listen to him and told him that they would handle things. Bigg Boss then stops the special services given to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky till the time every housemate agrees with their demand. Vicky and Ankita look speechless in front of everyone. Also Read - Holi 2022: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha: These popular TV and Bollywood couples will celebrate their first Holi together

Watch the next episode's promo video of Bigg Boss 17 here:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Tomorrow, Vicky Jain ki waja se Bagawat, Arbaaz aur Sohail ki masti BiggBoss ke ghr pic.twitter.com/yOPX3MmHyx — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 18, 2023

Watch this video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain here:

Meanwhile, talking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the two of them have been grabbing headlines for their fights. While Vicky is acing the solo game, Ankita, on the other hand, doesn't seem to have her individual game at all. She has had fights but she seems confused because of Vicky. Recently, she even confessed to feeling fearful of getting overshadowed by Vicky on the show. She said it was natural and normal to feel so.