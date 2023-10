Bigg Boss 17 is starting from today. One of the star jodis is Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The couple won over audiences with a super dreamy entry dance on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. Ankita Lokhande is making a comeback on TV after Smart Jodi on Star Plus. They had won that reality show. Every year, we hear that Ankita Lokhande is coming on the show. This time, it is a reality. Bollywood Life did an exclusive chat with the duo. Ankita Lokhande told us, "Yes, finally I am doing Bigg Boss. Every year even I hear that I am going to be on the show but it is never true. This year, I agreed because Vicky (Jain) is coming with me. I will have the love of my life with me inside. He is the major reason why I said a yes." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt shares the story behind him and Aishwarya Sharma giving a nod to the show [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss 17: No insecurities for Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain

When we asked Ankita Lokhande how would she react if someone hit on Vicky Jain, she said it would be cute to see something like that. She said she had no insecurity. "We are married now. There is nothing anyone can do," she laughed and said. Even Vicky Jain said he had no worries on that front. "She is my wife at the end of it all. She is an exceptionally beautiful woman, and people might be attracted to her. It does not bother me."

Vicky Jain reveals reason behind taking up Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jaiin told us his reasons for taking up Bigg Boss 17. He says, "Ankita and I are great fans of the show. We have watched every season, and discuss every little thing in detail. This felt like the chance of a lifetime. I know people might be wondering what a businessman like me is doing here. But I would like to say, you live only once. My family is excited yet a bit worried."