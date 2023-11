In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had yet another fight. The two got into a massive argument after Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan called out Vicky Jain for constantly manipulating Ankita for his game. The Pavitra Rishta actress blamed her husband Vicky for using her for his game. She also asked him to let her play her own game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain get into an aggressive fight with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma; netizens call GHKPM actress psycho

Well, the rift between Ankita and Vicky started when Arbaaz and Sohail roasted Ankita they called her the tomato of the house who gets crushed by everyone. They even commented on Vicky's game and stated how he manipulated Ankita. Later, Ankita confronted Vicky about the same and asked him for his opinion on the same. Ankita told Vicky that everyone indicated to her that she had been manipulated in the show and it was done by her husband. She further states that she is unable to understand what these people mean but she feels that Vicky has been using her for his game.

Vicky loses his temper hearing Ankita's accusations and says that if she feels the game is between them then she should go and sit with brother Munawar. He tells her not to talk to him as he cannot understand why she is questioning him. Munawar saw Ankita and Vicky fight and told Mannara that Ankita needed to understand that it was her own husband who had been manipulating her. He even said that Ankita has no option as she cannot go against her husband. The housemates also got into a massive fight for ration and food distribution. This is a big Entertainment news.