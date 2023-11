Today, it is Karwa Chauth and we might see some celebrations inside the house over the weekend. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had pre-shot a video of the celebrations that they put on social media. We can see her looking radiant in a kesar orange bandhani saree with gold jewellery. Vicky Jain is dressed in a sherwani. The couple have shared it on their social media. While the clip is all dreamy netizens are finding it hard to believe if their relationship is as beautiful as it looks. Of late, we have seen how rudely Vicky Jain is behaving with Ankita Lokhande inside the house.

Many fans of Ankita Lokhande are upset with the behaviour of Vicky Jain. They feel she needs to set some boundaries in the relationship. In fact, viewers want Ankita Lokhande to bring it back to Vicky Jain on his face. On seeing the video, many said that he is not deserving of Karwa Chauth while others asked Ankita Lokhande where was the respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

On seeing the video, a netizen asked, "Respect? Where is respect for Ankita in this relationship?, while another person said, "Apko Sirf paisa diya Or kharche uthaye Vicky ji ne.. Par uske badle me apko galiya bhi dera hy Ankita ji.. Aur karo paiso wale ghamdi ladke se shadi.. Zindagi bhar gulam bankr rehna ab aap jo ki aap kar rahi hain." Supporters of the couple defended them saying that what is happening in Bigg Boss 17 is fake as the two planned all the fights before making an entry.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Yesterday, even Sana Raees Khan told Vicky Jain that he is on the show because of his wife, Ankita Lokhande. Salman Khan told him that it is not cool to talk about materialistic things even in fights.