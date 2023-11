Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have become the talk of the show ever since their entry. There are a lot of judgements about their relationship due to the constant fights between the couple in the show. And now body language expert and astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji makes some shocking revelations about their relationship by studying their postures, gestures, and expressions. As quoted by ETimes, the body language expert claims that Ankita and Vicky might face difficulties in their relationship in the future due to these reasons. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt exposes Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s game plan; claims their fights are fake

Vicky Jain has anger issues.

The astrologer and body language expert claim that Vicky is a practical person, and he beautifully balances his personal and professional lives. His facial expressions reflect a focus on the present while planning ahead for the future. His eyes narrate that Vicky can sometimes be toxic, and that will be a big red flag in the future. Overall, he has anger issues, but he wants Ankita as his partner and immensely loves and respects her.

Ankita Lokhande is overly possessive.

The astrologer claims that Ankita Lokhande's overly possessive nature might cause difficulties in emphasizing the need for balance and understanding to maintain a healthy relationship; her slightly raised left and titled neck suggest a more dominant stance in the relationship.

Ankita and Vicky are indeed two of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 17, and their fans want them to come out stronger than ever before. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.