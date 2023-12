Bigg Boss 17 is proving to be a significant blow to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage. The couple who got hitched on 14 December 2021 has been constantly crossing lines in their arguments and fights. Ardent fans of the controversial reality show feel that Ankita and Vicky are equally responsible for the fights. Ankita's tone is sometimes too arrogant, while Vicky lacks when providing emotional stability and security to his partner. The Pavitra Rishta actress seems to be done with her marriage. In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, she clearly stated that she doesn't wish to go home with Vicky once the reality show is over.

BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan talk about a 'dimple girl' in the former life; is it Anjali Arora?

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande disappointed with husband Vicky Jain

Those who diligently follows Bigg Boss 17 knows that one of the major complaints of Ankita Lokhande towards Vicky Jain has been that the latter lacks emotional stability. We have often seen Ankita wandering around Vicky for attention. However, the businessmen seem simply disinterested in his wife or he is more focused on the game. Ankita has often shared her disappointment with fellow contestants Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi. In fact, even if the couple fights majority of the times its Ankita Lokhande who is seen apologizing or saying sorry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's sister reacts to Ayesha Khan's allegations; says 'Takleef hui bahot'

Watch this video below:

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande wishes to leave Vicky Jain post Bigg Boss 17?

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui were conversing. Vicky was explaining to Ankita why he pulled her back while she was fighting with Abhishek Kumar. The conversation heated, and Ankita asked Vicky to leave right now as she didn't wish to talk to him. This irked Vicky, who then responded that the actress needs to mind her behaviour as, after the show, they have to live together. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya becomes the new captain; Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma feel insecure about the former's win

Trending Now

Ankita then asked why he (Vicky) constantly threatens her of the consequences of fights on their marriage. Ankita said that if this continues, she does not want to return home with Vicky once the show ends.

Now will Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain be mature enough to sort their differences post Bigg Boss 17 or will the marriage hit a rock bottom, only time will tell.