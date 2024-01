Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are ruling the headlines currently as they are inside Bigg Boss 17 house. A lot of drama is taking place as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are constantly fighting against each other. The real-life couple has been bringing the house down with their fights. From Vicky Jain showering Ankita Lokhande with taunts to the actress being jealous of Vicky-Mannara's friendship, they have been the hot topic on social media. Fans have been constantly discussing their relationship. Netizens are dividing with some supporting Ankita, while some considering Vicky Jain as right. Now, an ex-contestant has spoken about their bond. We are talking Anurag Dobhal. He feels that their marriage won't survive after the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui or Ankita Lokhande, here's who managed to impress fans

Anurag Dobhal comments on Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's relationship

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Anurag spoke about Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt. Both the couples became a part of Bigg Boss 17. Anurag Dobhal talking about the same said that a couple needs to keep in mind what kind of relationship they want to show to the audience on national television. He said that Neil and Aishwarya also fought but they worked on their relationship after getting a feedback. They never talked about divorce contrary to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Anurag also feels that people do not trust Ankita and Vicky's relationship because they talk about divorce. Anurag said that such statements cannot be taken aback when made on TV. He said, "I feel Vicky has disrespected Ankita a lot and she too has slapped him on national television. Who does that? I don’t think this relationship will survive outside the house." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: VJ Andy strongly reacts to Ankita Lokhande's in-laws calling up her mom to complain; 'Classic lets blame ladki wale attitude'

Here's a video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight from Bigg Boss 17

Anurag Dobhal got eliminated from the show after Munawar Faruqui nominated him. Ever since he got eliminated from the show, Anurag has been making a lot of shocking statements against Bigg Boss show. From commenting that his eviction was unfair to the winner being fixed, he has said a lot. He also claimed that he had a suicidal thoughts after he was not allowed to talk to his family for almost two days after getting evicted from the show. There were rumours that he may re-enter the house but there is no confirmation.