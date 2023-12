Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are two of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17. They often grab headlines for their fights and their gestures. Be it Ankita kicking Vicky, whether Vicky wanting to slap Ankita or whether their bedroom clip from under the blanket, the videos and pictures of the husband and wife duo have been circulated online widely. And now, the friction is back into their lives. It gained momentum after Isha placed Mannara Chopra on the second number in the game so far and placed her at number 4. And now, their relationship is going to hit the choppy waters evermore, as per reports.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui removes Mannara Chopra from captaincy task; latter asks if it's to save Ayesha Khan from nomination?

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship goes kaput?

Well, there is not a clip but a conversation is going viral online from Bigg Boss 17. It is between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. As per multiple social media handles and the IWM Buzz report, Vicky will mock/tease Ankita about not helping in the kitchen during cooking time. Ankita asks Vicky not to test her anger. However, Vicky does not stop there. It continues and Ankita loses her calm. After a while, Vicky asks Ankita whether she will talk to him or not. A frustrated Ankita will tell Vicky that she does not want to be a part of his life and will stay away from him. Well, this is not right at all. Check out the post talking about the same here:

The husband and wife duo have been having various issues inside the house and they have been in a way patching things up with each other. However, their relationship has been having cracks more often. It is worrisome and even netizens have started to pick sides between both. Some neutral fans have called out both of them for their behaviour with each other. Netizens are worried about where their relationship is headed due to the constant friction between them inside the house of Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande questions Vicky Jain about his slap gesture while her mom defends Vicky

Recently, a video went viral online wherein Vicky Jain raised his hand in a slap-like gesture towards Ankita Lokhande. The actress flinched and it all happened when Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahsettey were in front of them. The incident left everyone in shock. Last night Ankita questioned Vicky about the same. On the other hand, Ankita's mom denied the allegation saying that they both are a loving couple.